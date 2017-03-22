Father Joe’s Villages, Connections Housing open for homeless

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe’s Villages and Connections Housing Downtown for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.

Shelter nights are provided during severe weather conditions, either 50 degrees or below and/or 40 percent chance of rain.

The date(s) is listed below:

Wednesday, March 22

Father Joe’s Villages Shelterup to 250 individuals

Check-In: 4 p.m.  Throughout the night

Check-Out: 5 a.m.

Meal provided

1501 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

The City of San Diego funds the Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe’s Villages.

PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Downtown Shelter

Up to 30 individuals

Check-In: 5 p.m.  7 p.m.

Check-Out: 7 a.m.

Meal provided

1250 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

The San Diego Housing Commission funds the Inclement Weather Shelter Program at PATH San Diego/Connections Housing.