Father Joe’s Villages temporarily open to homeless in San Diego

by Kelsey Meksto

Father Joe’s Villages will temporarily expand services to people who are homeless in San Diego during the anticipated colder, wet weather this week.

With partial funding support from the City of San Diego, the nonprofit will offer meals and overnight stays to help more homeless neighbors in San Diego have a warm, dry space to sleep.

Given the heightened need to help as many people as possible, the organization will only take media interviews during office hours so that staff can focus on helping clients at the inclement shelter in the evening.

The temporary overnight shelter will be open tonight, Thursday January 19. Check in begins at 4 p.m. for the limited space. Individuals will exit by 5 a.m. the following morning.

While exact dates for the inclement weather shelter opening are not confirmed until the day of, Father Joe’s Villages expects to open the additional shelter multiple times over the next few stormy nights.

Father Joe’s Villages, 1501 Imperial Avenue