FBI launching public awareness campaign for border corruption

by CW6 News Team

Any corruption can be a serious threat to our border patrol agents. Drug trafficking and smuggling are the most common in border corruption

The FBI is now taking the proactive stance in protecting our nation’s border by creating a public awareness campaign. Their goal is to get the message out through social media, billboards, public service announcements,etc.

Soon, posters and flyers will be posted at border crossings saying “Don’t turn a blind eye, report border corruption”