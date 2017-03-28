Fewer undocumented students getting financial aid

SAN DIEGO – Recent executive orders from president trump have caused many undocumented people and their families to worry about deportation.

The amount of fear among migrant students on college campuses across the country is building and leaders with south western college are taking note.

“They fear that disclosing certain information will make them a target to those trump supporters or would make them ineligible for certain services that our school offers to those students,” said Freda Hernandez, student, South Western College.

In a report recently released by the Financial Aid Commission, fewer undocumented students in California are requesting help from the government. Local school leaders say its because of a growing fear they may face deportation.

“I can only imagine, it’s a very stressful situation,” said Hernandez.

There are 20,000 students enrolled at South Western College with 72% of the student body identified as ethnically diverse, of that group, 300 are self-reported “dreamers,” who under the dream act would gain a pathway to permanent legal status.

“Because of the rhetoric at the national level, we’re seeing students be fearful of their future, be fearful of their situation and we’re causing is that now students are going back into the shadows which is something that we have working hard to avoid,” said Roberto Alcantar, member of the governing board at South Western College.

The school has held numerous forums on each of their campuses in the south bay. The meetings provide resources to students including free legal assistance. Just a few weeks ago, the governing board at south western voted on a resolution to assure everyone on campus is safe from threats and intimidation from the federal government.

“The courts have recognized in the past that regardless of your immigration status, you have a right to an education here in the united states and the supreme court has recognized the need to protect our students at our schools,” he said.

