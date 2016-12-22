Firefighters Embrace Mt. Hope Fire Victims One Year Later with Toy Drive

by Natasha Sweatte

A family in the process of healing felt the true meaning of Christmas Thursday.

One year after recovering from a house fire that took the life of one child, the family’s two other children were showered with toys from San Diego Firefighters and the community.

The two firefighters who were on scene in that devastating fire last November were there to greet the family and embrace them once again before Christmas.

It’s something that brought tears to the children’s mother, Juanita Vasquez.

“It’s nice to be with my kids,” Vasquez cried, wiping her tears of joy.

Vasquez watches her two children, Esmeralda and Junior running around like normal kids partaking in the Christmas spirit. However, what this family went through was far from the norm.

On November 30, 2015, their home in Mount Hope caught fire.

Joe Zakar, Engineer for the San Diego Fire Department Fire Rescue was working overtime with fellow Engineer Dallas Higgins, not even scheduled to be at that exact station.

First on scene, Dallas jumped right out and was told there were three kids stuck inside.

“I’ve got one coming,” said Higgins, grabbing Junior out of the burning house.

After succumbing to second degree burns, Zakar jumped in

“There’s another kid in here,” he said.

Earlier that night, after discussing a plan of attack if a fire were to ignite, they also shared what they prayed about.

“I pray for being able to see inside of a fire,” Zakar explained.

“I always pray to be still and if anyone needs help, let me be still and be able to hear them,” said Higgins.

Both of their prayers were answered.

“I stopped for a quick second to take a breath and that’s when I heard Ezma take a deep breath,” Zakar explained.

He could hear and see in a treacherous fire.

“My light and Dallas’ light Dallas was at the window met into this pink little torso,” Zakar gestured as Esmeralda was rescued

Their older brother Fernando didn’t make it out alive.

Zakar and Higgins visited the kids in the hospital, developing a relationship with the family.

“The kids definitely know who they are; they see them and they make pictures for them we talk about them we pray for them; they’re definitely part of our lives,” said Maria Vasquez, looking at her niece and nephew.

Zakar’s dentist collected toys to give Junior and Esmeralda.

It was a chance for the community to celebrate how far they’ve come in one year.

“Junior just found out that his brother passed so we’re still grieving,” Maria cried. “And it’s a process for everyone but we’re all healing.”

Esmeralda and Junior were severely burned and still need dozens of surgeries.

The family embraces the love of the firefighters and said it’s helping them mend their lives back together.

Their home is expected to be repaired by the end of January, helping them to regain normalcy little by little.