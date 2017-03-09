First Robotics Competition underway at Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO – Young engineers are working hard to design and build the perfect robot, one that has the ability to move fast and efficiently.

It’s part of a global event taking place this week at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

For the Black Knights, a group of high school student engineers, it’s all about teamwork.

The students are building a robot that completes various tasks on command.

The First Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics Competition is a contest that gives young people an opportunity to show off their skills.

“I’m just trying to make it to worlds this weekend and that’s my ultimate goal,” said high school senior, Nicholas Sulrzycki.

Some call the competition a high-tech sporting event, the result of lots of focused brainstorming, real-world teamwork and dedicated mentoring. It also teaches students about project timelines and meeting deadlines.

“We’re having a lot of fun, although the work does get stressful in the end its really just our passion so we all really enjoy doing it,” said Alejandro Gendrop, a sophomore at Southwest High.

Each of the students has a specific role in the robots design and construction. The tools are helping prepare them for a possible career in the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math.)

“Personally I want to be a biomedical engineer and that may not have a lot to do with the construction of the robot or the mechanical engineering that has to do with that but over all just having a background in different kinds of engineering it helps you see possible careers in the future,” said Jenna Tijerina, 16, Southwest High.

66 teams from all over the world are taking part in the competition. The event is free and runs through the weekend.

Close to thirty judges are awarding points to students at this week’s competition.

The public is invited to attend.

