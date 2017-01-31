Fist Fight Advance Screening Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

New Line Cinema is releasing FIST FIGHT in theaters on Friday, February 17th! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening.

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.

FIST FIGHT

Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 7 p.m.