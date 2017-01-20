Flash Flood Warning in San Diego till 6:00 PM. Avoid Flood Areas.

by Pete Carrillo

San Diego Fire Department is asking the public to avoid flood prone areas, if possible. San Diego residents are also encouraged to take these simple steps necessary to protect themselves from injury and their property from storm damage.

• Obey all warning signs and barricades.

• Do not walk through flowing water. It only takes a small amount of water to knock you off your feet.

• Never drive through flooded areas where you cannot see the pavement.

• If you become stranded in your car by moving water, stay with your vehicle and move to the hood or roof of water continues to rise.

• Listen to weather reports to get updates on condition in your

area or direction of travel.