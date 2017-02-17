Flight delays and cancellations at Lindbergh Field due to storm

Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The onset today of a strong winter storm brought about a spate of flight delays and cancellations at Lindbergh Field.

In the late morning, seven arrivals were delayed and a dozen others canceled through the late-evening hours, and seven departures were running behind schedule and 42 were scratched altogether, according to airport officials.

Most of the cancellations were for late-afternoon and evening flights.

The following delays were occurring at the bayside airport of 11:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center:
— Departures to Los Angeles International Airport, an average of 77 minutes;
— Departures to San Francisco International Airport, an average of 3 hours and 19 minutes;
— Departures to La Guardia Airport in New York, an average of 18 minutes;
— Departures to Newark (New Jersey) International Airport, an average of 52 minutes;
— General arrival delays, 15 minutes or less.
Travelers scheduled to pass through Lindbergh Field were advised to
check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

