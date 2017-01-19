Flood Control Warning System helps monitor trouble spots around San Diego County

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County crews plan to be busy for the next couple of days as more rain is expected to hit the region.

Thursday workers spent most of the day clearing streets and monitoring trouble spots during a wet commute.

Weeks before severe weather hits, county crews work hard to be prepared but during the storms county meteorologists and road crews are on-call 24/7 to help protect people and property.

Inside the San Diego County weather center meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the storm.

“What we’re usually doing is we’re looking for periods of heavy rain. We’re looking for flooding on the rivers and as we noticed the problems we’re contacting various county employees,” said Rand Allan, associate meteorologist for the County of San Diego.

The flood control warning system has been online for the last 35 years. It allows operators to monitor the rain in real-time. It includes satellite imagery that paints a big picture of what we’re dealing with and radar display giving weather monitors the ability to “now-cast”.

“It’s quite important to us, the flood control districts charge is the protecting of life and property due to flooding and this flood warning system is one way that we can warn the people to get out of harm’s way,” he said.

Jose Alvarez is using his smart phone to navigate around quarry road just off the 125 in Spring Valley. Flooding forced county crews to close down a portion of the street.

“It’s a lot of water in front of us and I can imagine its causing damage to the road,” said Alvarez.

When the county first set up the flooding system it only had 26 transmitters. It now has 120 of them covering key areas in the county from the mountains and deserts to the coastal areas and the valley.

Once those crews are dispatched, workers help set up a safe zone to protect the guys clearing debris from traffic. They also fill potholes and make sure there is plenty of clear signage to help drivers to navigate.

