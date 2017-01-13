Flooding in San Diego causes road closures

by Kelsey Meksto

Officials throughout San Diego County are reporting slick roads and flooding ahead of the morning commute. In the city of San Diego, Avenida Del Rio in Mission Valley is blocked off at Camino De La Reina due to flooding, as is Roselle Street at Estuary Way in Sorrento Valley, according to police.

Country Club Road in San Marcos is closed around the dip, and Quarry Road in Spring Valley is closed between state Route 125 and Lakeview Avenue, according to the county Department of Public Works. Snow on Mount Laguna has prompted authorities to issue a tire chain requirement for Sunrise Highway between mile markers 19 and 26.