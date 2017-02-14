Flower shops keeping busy this Valentine’s Day

Americans will spend an estimated $18.2 billion dollars this Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation. $2 billion of that will be spent on flowers.

As a result, florists across the country, and here in San Diego, have been very busy.

Flowers by Coley in Kearny Mesa expected to fulfill at least one thousand orders Tuesday, including last-minute walk-ins. The shop opened at five o’clock in the morning and was scheduled to stay open until nine o’clock at night.

The majority of their orders were for red roses. In fact, the Society of American Florists said about 63-percent of all flowers sold on Valentine’s Day are red roses.