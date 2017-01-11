Flu cases have tripled in San Diego County; 4 deaths just this week

by Jenny Day

If you, your entire house and office are all sick – you’re not alone. The flu bug is a nasty one this season and seems to be everywhere.

County Health released new numbers Wednesday. They say we aren’t even at the peak of the season and already more than 1,300 cases have been reported, here in San Diego County. In fact, four more people died from complications caused by the flu in just the past week.

The flu vaccine is a near perfect match to the strain we’re seeing this season, so why are so many of us getting sick? A whopping 1,327 cases have already been reported in San Diego County, compared to just 447 cases at this time last year – and that only accounts for people who go to the doctor. Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten says that could mean fewer people got their flu shots or more of us are actually seeking professional help, but that’s still a big jump.

“People have to get it to be protected. The virus is widespread and the vaccine is not 100%” Dr. Wooten said. Other doctors agree – getting the flu shot is a good bet, it will either keep you from getting sick, or make the symptoms far less severe.

“Everyone six months and older, the flu shot is the best case defense against influenza,” Dr. Wooten added.

Flu season lasts through April so it is not too late to get vaccinated. This one feels kind of like getting a cold – then getting hit by a bus. Fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and that can lead to complications like pneumonia. This year, there have been nine deaths in the county; all were between the ages of 60 and 96, with underlying medical conditions. 68 people died from the flu last year – mostly in the spring, so we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Individuals who get influenza should have a plan worked out with their healthcare provider in advance,” she added. And while anti-viral medication can knock it out of your system a little sooner, here’s an interesting piece of news – new research suggests over the counter cough syrup might not do much good. The American Chemical Society found cough medicine was no better than a placebo! Though prescriptions seem to work. And doctors don’t want you to suppress a wet cough – that’s your body telling you it wants to get that stuff out. Sorry, gross, I know – but on the upside, those cough medicines may make you drowsy, and sleep is always the best medicine.

You probably have your own concoction to get you on the road to recovery, but of course, drink plenty of fluids, take a hot steamy shower and cough drops or honey lemon water seemed to do more for a cough than cough syrup. And wash your hands, and keep surfaces that you touch a lot, clean.