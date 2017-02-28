Fly Me To The Moon… Elon Musk says, OK!

Neda Iranpour speaks with a space historian at the San Diego Air & Space Museum to find out if private citizens will really be able to loop around the moon.

A flight to the moon is a romantic fairytale brought to life by aerospace geniuses who sent astronauts to orbit the moon aboard Apollo 8 in 1968.

At the San Diego Air and Space Museum, space historian Francis French proudly talk of San Diego’s own Bill Anders. – a Grossmont High grad and one of the first 3 men to make it to the moon.

They made ten loops around the moon during that mission and now, 50 years later history may repeat itself.

Two really rich people are preparing to go once around the moon and return to earth… an out of this world endeavour that is the brain child of billionaire Paypal and Tesla founder Elon Musk, through his company Space-X.

French says, “people I know who work for Elon say he’s a hard charger he’s a difficult guy to work for, but he makes things happen.”

French pointed out, between 1968 and 1972, 24 people made it to the moon, but that’s when lunar visits ended, “I do know most Apollo astronauts are upset to know they were the last people to go to the moon for 50 years now.”

The two passengers have already paid a hefty deposit for a flight that’s expected to cost tens of millions of dollars. Musk says unmanned test flights will be launched later this year.

If all goes as planned, 2018 could be the year tourists get to deep space.

The moonshot will be challenging, risky, and very expensive but French says the Apollo astronauts he’s spoken with agree on one thing: the view alone is worth the trip.

French says the astronauts describe that view as, “watching this fragile tiny blue marble we live on, from a quarter million miles away with every person we’ve every loved on that tiny object that you can put your thumb up and block out of view.”