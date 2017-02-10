FOOD AS MEDICINE: A Course I’ve Been Anxiously Waiting For

Our bodies deserve the very best if we want to feel good and stay healthy. Food is a crucial part of of that process.

BRAND NEW!! UCSD’s “Food as medicine” course starts Monday. UCSD Extension is offering a course on how to help your body with food. It’s not just for health professionals (although this does fulfill many of their nutrition requirements and credentialing,) anyone who wants to learn to cook healthy, delicious food can take part in this online course. Sign up HERE.

On a personal note, all I can say is… IT’S ABOUT TIME! I know several people who have worked diligently to make this course a reality. They are dedicated, caring health professionals who have knowledge in modern science and ancient wisdom. Through research and countless studies, they have learned what types of foods can help our bodies reach optimal health (or homeostasis.) From the way food is cooked to the oils you use, the recipes in this course are not only delicious but eye-opening.

I have been so thrilled to share this news with all of you because I have seen first-hand how carefully choosing nutritious foods can, in fact, treat and reverse certain disease. From heart disease to cancer, diabetes and arthritis what we eat makes an impact – either good or bad, it’s your call. Everything we put in our bodies leaves a lasting impression, so why not make conscious efforts to feed ourselves with rich, nourishing, flavorful meals? We can all continue this healthy trend that’s spreading across the state and beyond and I’m so proud of my friends at UCSD’s Center for Integrative Medicine for leading the way!