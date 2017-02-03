Football fans and local businesses prepare for Sunday’s Big Game

SAN DIEGO – The day football fans have been waiting for is almost here, Super Bowl 51, the New England Patriots squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bar and restaurant owners say it’s the busiest time of the year.

When it comes to Super Bowl weekend, Ric Garcia of Islands Fine Burgers and Drinks has to make sure his staff have their game faces on and their signature dishes ready to roll.

“We have appetizers, we have sliders, Hawaiian sliders, regular sliders, and buffalo wings,” said Garcia.

Islands has nine restaurants across San Diego County and they are Super Bowl-ready.

“The atmosphere is great because if you’re with some friends, you can come on down with them and you can also meet some other friends while you’re here…butt and you got the big TV’s all the way around,” said Garcia.

In the Gaslamp Quarter, Social Tap is where you want to be. Restaurant critics ranked it one of the top places to watch the Super Bowl with more than thirty 60 inch television sets and over 30 beers on tap.

“We want to get that beer flowing for the big day and we’re going to have all of our food, full menu available and we have plenty to do. We have brunch in the morning until 2 o’clock and then we have happy hour up to the last whistle,” said Jake Snyder, executive chef at Social Tap.

Football fans are expecting an exciting matchup between two of the leagues highest-powered offenses Tom Brady’s New England Patriots and Matt Ryan’s Atlanta Falcons.

“I think Tom Brady and the Patriots are going to win,” said Ben Delich who is visiting San Diego and supporting the Patriots.

“Let’s go falcons. I’m rooting for the underdog, always. I just want to see a good game, but i want to see the falcons to go,” said Bryan Oshea, who works at Social Tap.

Ilima McFarland was in the stands for Super Bowl 48 and Super Bowl 50. But this time around, she plans to be nowhere near a television set.

“My team was the broncos so, I was rooting for them, but since they are not in, I really don’t care,” said McFarland.

If you’ve got a large group and you want to go out, try to get a reservation to make sure you get a good seat.

Also, if you’re going to have a few, remember those rideshare apps or bring a designated driver, because local police will be on the lookout to make sure everyone has a safe Super Bowl Sunday.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa