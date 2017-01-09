Foreigner with Cheap Trick Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour with Cheap Trick coming to the Sleep Train Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 29th!

Since the 1977 release of their first hit “Feels Like The First Time” and their self-titled debut album on Atlantic Records, FOREIGNER has been universally hailed as one of the world’s most popular rock acts with 10 multi-platinum albums, 16 Top 30 hits, and worldwide album sales exceeding 75 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER continues to rock the charts more than thirty years into the game.

FOREIGNER – 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH CHEAP TRICK

Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

PLEASE NOTE: Concerts, shows and events are subject to change without notice; CW6 is not responsible for any changes and/or cancellations.

