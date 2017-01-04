Former Las Colinas Deputies Recall Betty Broderick’s Violent Outbursts

by Natasha Sweatte

The former La Jolla socialite who murdered her ex-husband Dan Broderick, 44 and his second wife Linda, 28 was up for parole for the second time Wednesday since being incarcerated.

Emotions swirled in the hearing room.

Citing voices in her head, Broderick claims she doesn’t remember firing the five shots that killed her ex-husband Dan Broderick, 44 and his new wife Linda, 28 as they lay in their bed on November 5, 1989.

Former Deputy Sheriff Julie Tuckett Hardardt of Las Colinas said she’s witnessed many incidents, but Broderick’s time there following her arrest remains a vivid memory, as she witnessed several violent outbursts.

“She threw her body against this homeless gal that caused her to fall off the bench and she was sprawled out on the floor with her hands still handcuffed to the bench,” Tuckett Hardardt explained.

Hardardt said Broderick, wearing a Chanel dress, thought no one was watching, when in fact, deputies saw it all through the control room she couldn’t see into.

“Betty just looked around like she was waiting for her afternoon cup of tea,” said Tuckett Hardardt.

However, that wasn’t the only violent outburst she saw firsthand.

“I did witness when they were trying to extract her off the top bunk in the room and I know a deputy got injured and I think had to go on medical leave,” she said.

Lisa Harris another Deputy Sheriff at Los Colinas said Broderick received special treatment as the case was considered very high profile.

“I recall one of the deputies having to stand by so she could dye her roots for trial which that was unheard of,” Harris said.

But almost thirty years later, both Tuckett Hardardt and Harris said they can’t judge whether or not Broderick is qualified for parole.

“I feel so sorry for the children that lost both parents,” Tuckett Hardardt lamented.

A lawyer from the San Diego District Attorney’s office was in Corona for the hearing and argued Broderick is still a threat to society and should not be released.

So far, the 69 yr old Broderick has served a total of 28 years.