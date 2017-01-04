Former SD City Attorney Jan Goldsmith sued for wrongful termination

Former Assistant City Attorney said she was fired after refusing orders to act illegally and unethically

by John Carroll

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7



6/7

7/7













Former San Diego City Attorney Jan Goldsmith faces serious charges that he illegally fired former Assistant City Attorney Marlea Dell’Anno. Now, Dell’Anno is suing Goldsmith and the city. She claims that Goldsmith ordered her to do things that were both unethical and illegal.

When Marlea Dell’Anno talks about her early years with the City Attorney’s Office, she seems almost wistful.

“I worked really hard. I started out as a line deputy doing misdemeanors and I tried cases and did well and then they made me king of a team leader in the general trial unit and I did well and worked really hard,” Dell’Anno said.

Dell’Anno and her attorney Dan Gilleon provided us copies of evaluations she received during those years. They’re filled with praise for her work, stating that she consistently exceeded performance standards. There are letters of thanks for conducting seminars where Dell’Anno taught fellow prosecutors in the ethics of the law. Letters that were signed either by her boss Jan Goldsmith or by his representatives. She was promoted to Chief Deputy in charge of the domestic violence unit.

“We increased the conviction rate to 93, 94%, the case issuance rate I think we increased by 20%. We really did a lot… We improved our relationship with the Police Department, the Public Defender, the District Attorney’s Office, the Family Justice Center, I mean we really just, I was really proud of that work.”

Jan Goldsmith recognized Dell’Anno’s work with the ultimate promotion in 2012, the number two spot in the office, Assistant City Attorney with a salary of $150,000 a year. And that, Dell’Anno said, is when things started to go south.

“He was asking me to file charges against a mentally ill person, an older, an elderly gentleman where there just wasn’t enough evidence to support going forward,” she said. The case centered around an older Vietnamese man who allegedly spit on a San Diego Police Officer. But transcripts from an officer’s body camera seem to show the man was mentally disturbed. He believed he was North Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh. She said her refusal to file charges resulted in Goldsmith screaming at her and a Deputy City Attorney. Not long after that, Dell’Anno said Goldsmith issued another order that she would not, she said she could not follow. “Asking me to go after political rivals,” she said.

Dell’Anno said Goldsmith wanted her to file criminal charges against attorney Cory Briggs, a political rival of Goldsmith. She refused. She said there was no cause to file such charges. Not long after that, Dell’Anno said Goldsmith told her to remove a negative evaluation on a Deputy City Attorney from that attorney’s personnel file, and when she wouldn’t so that, Goldsmith demoted her, stripping her of her duties and relegating her to what she called a small, filthy office. At that point, Dell’Anno had had enough.

“I sent Jan at that point an email advising him that I knew this was in retaliation for me speaking out against the things that were happening in the office,” she said.

A few weeks after that, Goldsmith placed Dell’Anno on administrative leave for a week. Then, citing supposed dereliction of duty in regard to filing domestic violence cases before the statute of limitations expired, he fired her with an email.

“I was at my daughter’s volleyball practice and I got an email firing me… it was a horrible, a horrible experience for me,” Dell’Anno said through tears.

CW6 reached out to the City Attorney’s office for a comment on Tuesday and today, Wednesday. Both times we got the same response. They said they are reviewing the complaint. We called a number we were given for Jan Goldsmith and left a message, but we never heard back.

Dell’Anno said she’s gone through her savings and part of her retirement in the year since her dismissal. Her attorney declined to say how much they’re asking for in damages, but aside from any money, Dell’Anno said what she’d really like back is the reputation she worked so long to build.