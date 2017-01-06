Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: 5 dead, suspect had gun in bag

by Pete Carrillo

Tragic news out of Florida. Gun shots erupt at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, leaving five people dead and eight others wounded.

Authorities say the gunman, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago appeared to be acting alone. He is currently in custody. Santiago was a passenger on a flight from Alaska, traveling with a checked gun in his bag. officials say, after he landed, he began shooting randomly into a crowd at a quiet baggage claim area.The gun shots sent people scrambling through the terminals and shut down all flights.

Due to the incident, San Diego harbor police will be stepping up security at San Diego International Airport.

The airport released this statement saying in part : ” This increased presence is not in response to any specific threat to the airport or San Diego; it is simply an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and security of travelers. as always, passengers are encouraged to be vigilant when traveling through the airport and report any suspicious activity or behavior to the proper authorities.

(See above interview, Reporter Erica Cervantes interviews San Diego Harbor Police Chief John Bolduc)