FOTW: Christopher Phillip Young

by John Carroll

SAN DIEGO- The San Diego Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help to find a career San Diego criminal, who they believe is in the San Diego Area.

Christopher Phillip Young is wanted on a felony burglary charge, but his criminal history goes back 15-years. Over that time, authorities say he’s done other burglaries, drug sales and he even evaded law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

He is know to hang out in El Cajon, Chula Vista, Spring Valley and Santee.

Christopher Phillip Young

38-years old.

6’0″, 230lbs.

Bald head and blue eyes.

Has tattoos on both arms including “1904”, flames with iron cross and skull, the name “Cody” and a skull with “Forever young”.

If you have any information call (877) WANTED-2 or send an email to usmswanted@usms.doj.gov