Free curbside Christmas tree pickup ends today

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The city of San Diego’s Christmas tree recycling program, in which residents without curbside refuse pickup can dispose of their holiday trees, is scheduled to end today.

The program provides 16 locations where residents can drop off their trees until the end of today. People should first make sure they don’t contain ornaments, lights or stands. No plastic bags, trash or trees used for commercial or fundraising purposes are allowed.

The drop-off sites around the city are:

— Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive;

— Cielo Drive at Woodman Street in Encanto;

— Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

— Kate Sessions Memorial Park, Soledad Road and Loring Street;

— Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. in Logan Heights;

— SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway in Mission Beach;

— Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive;

— Robb Athletic Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. in Ocean Beach;

— Montgomery Waller Community Park, lower west parking lot in Otay

Mesa/Nestor;

— Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Drive;

— Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos;

— San Diego State University, Parking Lot D off Alvarado Road;

— Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive;

— De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Tierrasanta;

and

— Swanson Pool parking lot, 3585 Governor Drive in University City. Trees will still be accepted after today at the Miramar Landfill

Greenery at 5180 Convoy St., off Highway 52.