Freya: Wednesday’s Adoption Pet 3/8/17

Name: Freya

Breed: Pug Mix

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: The Rescued Dog

Phone: 619-356-3390

Website:TheRescuedDog.org

Are you looking for a fun-loving pug to light up your life? Meet Freya, a fun, happy girl looking for a forever family to keep her active. She has a loving personality complimented by a ridiculously cute under-bite and crooked tail. According to her foster family, Freya walks 3 to 4 times per day around the neighborhood with her foster brother. She’s good on the leash but likes to “stop and smell the roses”.. Freya loves to explore the trails or beach, and rides very well in the car, in search of new adventures. Typical of a pug, Freya loves food, and may have a tendency to gain weight easily…so regular exercise will be important. Once the action is over, get ready to snuggle with this lap-dog! This 24-pound love-bug just adores people and wiggles her entire body to greet old and new friends. She’s good with dogs but prefers the company of those her size or smaller. She sleeps through the night in her crate, but given the opportunity, she’ll crawl into your bed and claim your pillow. If you’d like to meet Freya, please fill out an application at TheRescuedDog.org and an adoption coordinator will be in touch to schedule a meet and greet.

