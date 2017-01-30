FTD looking to fill hundreds of jobs in San Diego

by Audra Stafford

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and for hundreds of San Diegans, that means jobs!

Local billion-dollar e-commerce gifting company FTD is hiring 500 seasonal customer service associates for the upcoming Valentine’s Day season. The e-commerce brands include ProFlowers, FTD.com, Personal Creations, Shari’s Berries and Cherry Moon Farms.

Scheduled interviews for the customer service associate role are taking place now for work assignments lasting through the February 14th Valentine’s Day holiday. FTD says this position can lead to future seasonal opportunities during peak times for the company, offering a chance for employment beyond the holiday for San Diegans looking for jobs.

