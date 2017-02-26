Fugitive of thee Week: Short Fuse Bandit

SAN DIEGO- The FBI is asking for your help to find an armed robber they’re calling the “Short Fuse Bandit.”

On January 11th, this man robbed three liquor stores in San Diego. Perry Liquor on Federal Boulevard, Par Liquor on Federal Boulevard and Green Cat Liquor on Imperial Boulevard.

In each of the robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic, 40-caliber handgun and he’s been using it. The FBI says each time he demanded money from an employee and then fired a round from the gun. In each instance he was given the cash and ran away.

The FBI is offering up to $2,500 for his capture.

Short Fuse Bandit

White or hispanic.

6’0″ with medium build.

Dark long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt or Pendleton style shirt.

Blue bandana, black sunglasses.

Glove on right hand in each of the robberies.

If you have any information call (877) WANTED-2 or send an email to usmswanted@usms.doj.gov