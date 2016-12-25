Fugitive of the Week: John Tufton Blauvelt

by CW6 News Team

SAN DIEGO- The San Diego Fugitive Task Force needs your help finding John Tufton Blauvelt.

The U.S. Marshals say Blauvelt is a deserter of the United States Army, but the crime he is charged with is much more serious. Police say he stabbed his estranged wife to death in Simpsonville, South Carolina on October 24th of this year.

John Tufton Blauvelt now faces murder charges as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Blauvelt was an Army recruiter.

Police say he left South Carolina in early November and traveled west with a 17-year old female. The teen was found safe on December 12th, in Eugene, Oregon.

Authorities believe Blauvelt no longer has a vehicle and is probably somewhere in the western U.S. And probably traveling with a military-style green camouflage backpack.

John Tufton Blauvelt

28-years old.

5’8″, 185lbs.

Brown hair and brown eyes.

Has tattoos on his chest, left wrist and arm and his right arm.

Uses a number of aliases.

If you have any information call (877) WANTED-2 or send an email to usmswanted@usms.doj.gov