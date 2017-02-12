Fugitive of the Week: Missing Classmates

This week on FOTW, FBI asks for help finding missing boys

SAN DIEGO- Tonight the FBI is asking for your help finding two teenage boys from Northern California who have been missing for a few months.

17-year-old Enrique Rios and his friend 17-year-old Elijah Moore attended Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland, California, 20-miles northwest of Sacramento.

Enrique Rios was last seen by his family on October 16th.

Elijah Moore was last seen on November 4th.

Initially, the disappearance was being handled by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, But they decided to call in the FBI earlier this month. Even though the boys disappeared 25 days apart, authorities do believe they are together.]

Enrique Rios

17-years old.

5’7″, 140lbs.

Brown hair and brown eyes.

Elijah Moore

17-years old

5’11”, 200lbs.

Black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to these boys. Their families are in agony not knowing where they are.

If you know anything that could lead authorities to them please call the FBI at (858) 320-1800, or you can submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov