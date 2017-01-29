Fugitive of the Week: Serial Bank Robber

by John Carroll

SAN DIEGO- The San Diego Fugitive Task Force needs your help finding a serial bank robber.

The bank robber walked into the Wells Fargo on Garnet Avenue, presented a teller a demand note stating he had a gun and demanded all the money in the drawers.

The man did the same thing a month later at the US Bank on Federal Boulevard.

His latest robbery attempt was not successful. That was at the Wells Fargo on Scripps Ranch Boulevard.

  • Serial Bank Robber
  • 23 and 27-years old.
  • 5’7″, 120-140lbs, medium build.
  • African, possibly Ethiopian or Somali.
  • Always wears a jacket or hoodie.
  • With sunglasses and a cap or knit hat.

If you have any information call (877) WANTED-2 or send an email to usmswanted@usms.doj.gov

 

