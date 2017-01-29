Fugitive of the Week: Serial Bank Robber
SAN DIEGO- The San Diego Fugitive Task Force needs your help finding a serial bank robber.
The bank robber walked into the Wells Fargo on Garnet Avenue, presented a teller a demand note stating he had a gun and demanded all the money in the drawers.
The man did the same thing a month later at the US Bank on Federal Boulevard.
His latest robbery attempt was not successful. That was at the Wells Fargo on Scripps Ranch Boulevard.
- Serial Bank Robber
- 23 and 27-years old.
- 5’7″, 120-140lbs, medium build.
- African, possibly Ethiopian or Somali.
- Always wears a jacket or hoodie.
- With sunglasses and a cap or knit hat.
If you have any information call (877) WANTED-2 or send an email to usmswanted@usms.doj.gov