Fugitive of the Week: Serial Bank Robber

by John Carroll

SAN DIEGO- The San Diego Fugitive Task Force needs your help finding a serial bank robber.

The bank robber walked into the Wells Fargo on Garnet Avenue, presented a teller a demand note stating he had a gun and demanded all the money in the drawers.

The man did the same thing a month later at the US Bank on Federal Boulevard.

His latest robbery attempt was not successful. That was at the Wells Fargo on Scripps Ranch Boulevard.

Serial Bank Robber

23 and 27-years old.

5’7″, 120-140lbs, medium build.

African, possibly Ethiopian or Somali.

Always wears a jacket or hoodie.

With sunglasses and a cap or knit hat.

If you have any information call (877) WANTED-2 or send an email to usmswanted@usms.doj.gov