Fun spots to see – and be seen – at the Farmers Insurance Open

by Audra Stafford

All eyes will be on Torrey Pines Thursday, as Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson and the rest of the PGA stars tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open.

An estimated 100,000 people will attend the tournament over its four days, making it one of Southern California’s premier social events.

In addition to the action on the course, fans will be treated to a number of interactive experiences. Guests can try the latest golf equipment at the Official Merchandise Tent and meet their favorite players at the Autograph Area. Specialty cocktails, and panoramic views, will be available at The Flight Deck presented by Grey Goose and The Grey Goose 19th Hole. And for wine lovers, there’s the William Hill Estate Winery Lounge on the South side of the 8th green.

For a full list of fan-friendly experiences at Torrey, visit FarmersInsuranceOpen.com.