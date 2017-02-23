The future of maritime warfare is on display in San Diego

West convention draws contractors, government officials, and active duty military personnel.

GASLAMP- The future of maritime warfare is on display in San Diego. The “West” conference allows hundreds of contractors to show off their products to the service members who will someday use them.

From computer software, to virtual reality goggles, to nuclear class submarines, hundreds of defense related products are on display through Thursday. The 27th annual event is sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association and the US Naval Institute.

Service members from all branches are invited to attend. Organizers say the West conference offers government workers and civilian contractors the opportunity to exchange ideas and solve problems. What makes this conference unique is that it’s not just for top brass.

The young men and women with their boots on the ground are also invited and encouraged to attend. “They get to come on the floor and see their future. They get to ask tough questions of industry. Industry relishes the opportunity to present what they think is the right answer to those who are looking for the right answer”, explains AFCEA Executive Vice President, Bob Wood.

CW6 walked the exhibit hall. General Dynamics showed off it’s new “Sand Shark” It’s an unmanned underwater vehicle basically an underwater drone capable of finding and detonating underwater mines. Raytheon unveiled a new software program that can prevent hackers from penetrating aircraft operating systems.

More than 7,500 are expected to attend this year’s event. Organizers say they will be back in San Diego next year.