Gamma: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 2/2/17

Name: Gamma

Breed: Chocolate Lab

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: 619-977-3593

Website: ARWOB.org

I started fostering this sweet Chocolate Lab yesterday, and I can’t say enough wonderful things about him. He was found as a stray, and taken in by Animal Rescuers Without Borders. He’s truly a joy to have around, and will make an excellent family dog. He’s well-behaved, and enjoys being indoors with his people. Upon arriving at my home, he made himself comfortable with the other dogs, and slept next to us on the couch while the family watched TV at night. He joined us at the off-leash dog park where his whole focus was on retrieving the ball, even when other dogs were nasty to him, he just shook it off. He’ll meet you at the door with a stuffy toy in his mouth, and his body wagging uncontrollably. He loves riding in the car, and walks ok on the leash. He’s crate-trained, and appears to be housebroken. They’re calling him Gamma, though he doesn’t know his name yet, so I’m taking suggestions. He’s fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $350, which allows the rescue to save another dog waiting in the queue. Go to ARWOB.org for an adoption application, or come meet Gamma at the Cupids And Canines MEGA Adoption Event on Sunday February 12th at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.

