General Mills takes their mascot ‘BuzzBee’ of the Honey Nut Cheerios box

#BringBackTheBees

General Mills has started a movement to “Bring Back The Bees” and needs your help!

They are “pledging to give away 100 million wildflower seeds, in partnership with Veseys Seeds, to get the movement started.”

“About 30 percent of all ingredients in the company’s products rely on pollination, and more than two-thirds of world crops that feed people are pollinated by bees, the company said. In the last several years, General Mills has given more than $4 million to Xerces Society to support pollinator and biodiversity projects,” says StarTribune.

So far, they are more than half way towards reaching their goal of giving away 100 million seeds!

You can buy seeds here !