Get half-price admission at dozens of local museums in February

by Audra Stafford

February is Macy’s Museum Month, and that means you can get half-price admission to more than 40 local museums.

All you have to do is pick up a Museum Month Pass at any area Macy’s store to enjoy half-off admission for you and up to three guests. (Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions.)

Passes will be available beginning February 1 at all San Diego, Temecula and Imperial Valley Macy’s stores and are good through the entire month of February. Click here to find the store nearest you.

For a full list of participating museums, click here.