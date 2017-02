Get your Valentine’s Day off to a running start

This Valentine’s Day, you’re invited to do something that will really get your heart pumping (and help out a great cause)!

Running Skirts is hosting its first-ever “Run Love Virtual 5K and Kids Mile.” There’s no date needed — just you and your running shoes!

All you have to do is register, then get running, walking or climbing on Valentine’s Day.

Proceeds from the event benefit the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.