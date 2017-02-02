Getting accepted into college is becoming more difficult

(San Diego) As high school seniors wait for college admissions letters, they’ve spent years working hard and taking advanced placement classes. However, for some it may not be enough.

“I’ve taken about 12 A.P.’s,” says La Jolla High Senior Morgan Smith, “I’ve also had a whole bunch of tutoring for the SAT and ACT.”

“I took 2 A.P.’s and one honors class, which was really hard, it was really hard to keep up with,” says La Jolla High Senior Shelby Meksto.

For the past three and half years, these La Jolla High School students have carried a heavy workload.

“I’m actually still a Girl Scout, most people quit around middle school, I stayed in because it does look good on college applications, and I volunteer at a senior citizen home twice a week,” says La Jolla High School Senior Mina Lally.

“I’ve had internships, I’ve had 3 jobs, I’ve played sports, varsity and junior varsity, and I’ve played 2 instruments,” adds Smith.

The students have applied to anywhere from 3 to 11 schools. Even with all that hard work, it may not be enough.

“You’ll have the dream of going to your top school but they tell you it’s totally different” adds Smith, “You’ve been working this hard, and you’re like why, why did I do this?”

Del Norte High School counselor Ty Eveleth says there’s just so much competition, students need to give themselves an edge. When deciding what classes to take teens have to be able to manage their workload but still challenge themselves.

“There is no magic formula, everyone is trying to figure that out, what’s the secret sauce in order to get into a college or university. I think the main thing is maintaining an academic rigor at a level that they can individually,” says Ty Eveleth, Del Norte High School Counselor.

But are we putting too much pressure on teens by forcing them to take A.P. classes? Evelyth says no, because not all students will take the tougher classes.

“As long as they’re balanced and they’re able to make the commitment to their academics at the highest level, they’re going to be successful and have opportunities to get into college,” adds Evelyth.

For some students all the hard work paid off because they’re going to school at the top of their list.

“I did get accepted to them and those were my top choices, so I decided not to apply to my safety schools,” says Lally.