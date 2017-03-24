Gifted Advance Screening Giveaway

Fox Searchlight is releasing GIFTED in theaters on Wednesday, April 12th! Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening.

Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy – his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) – in a coastal town in Florida. Frank’s plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the seven-year-old’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary. Octavia Spencer plays Roberta, Frank and Mary’s landlady and best friend. Jenny Slate is Mary’s teacher, Bonnie, a young woman whose concern for her student develops into a connection with her uncle as well.

Monday, April 10th, 2017 at 7 p.m.