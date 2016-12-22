Giving tree brings Christmas cheer to Sharp Senior Health Center

by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) Christmas is a little merrier for patients at a senior citizen health center. They’re all receiving a gift that’s a big help for them during the holidays.

When patients walk into the Sharp Downtown Senior Health Center.

“I feel very, very welcome in here,” says Bertha Hernandez, who is a patient at the center.

Patients see a Christmas tree decorated with stockings.

“I was happy because it feels like the Christmas spirit in here,” adds Hernandez.

Bertha Hernandez received a treat when she took one of the stockings and traded it in for a gift bag. Inside, was a $5 dollar gift card for a local restaurant.

“It’s nice because I can go out to eat and for free,” says Hernandez.

The giving tree is made up of donations from staff members and their families.

“What we’re finding is people are just touched by having some gesture and the fact that it’s to a local business that they can walk to easily is very helpful to them,” says Nurse Practitioner Justine Bono Foltz.

The gift cards are for restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies. All things that are helpful for senior citizens who have tight budgets.

“In fact, they struggle month to month to even feed themselves on a regular basis and have 3 meals,” adds Foltz.

However, the gift cards are more than a helping hand. They’re a meaningful gesture for senior citizens who don’t have a lot of family and friends nearby.

“For some of them this is the only thing they get really for Christmas,” says Foltz, “So, from a social standpoint it’s very helpful to them and the money is secondary.”

If you would like to donate to the giving tree, gift cards in $5 denominations for local businesses or restaurants can be sent or delivered to the center at 956 10th Ave., San Diego, CA. 92101. For information on specific gift cards requested or to schedule a donation, call 619-233-1311.