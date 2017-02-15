GoFundMe releases new college fundraising hub, guidebook

REDWOOD CITY, CA | February 15, 2017 — GoFundMe today released a new guidebook highlighting the growing trend of college students who are turning to GoFundMe to pay for tuition and other costs associated with college.

In the last three years alone, over 130,000 GoFundMes have raised $60 million from over 850,000 donations for college tuition and related expenses. To see how your state stacks up go to page 4 here and click on your state.

The GoFundMe Guidebook includes three sections:

1. National Data:

New national data about the growing trend of students using social fundraising to pay for school.

2. Step-by-Step Instructions and Tips to Launch a Successful GoFundMe:

Step-by-step instructions and important tips for students about how to create a successful GoFundMe to raise money for college.

3. State-Specific Data:

State-specific data about the cost of college and information about students in your state who have turned to GoFundMe to help reduce their college costs.

To view the guidebook, click HERE.

GoFundMe today, February 15th, also released a new college fundraising hub, which will serve as a resource for students and their communities.

GoFundMe wants to make it as easy as possible for GoFundMe donors to find students, as well as giving students and their families the tips and tools they need for a successful campaign.

Students and donors can visit the college fundraising hub here: https://www.gofundme.com/college-tuition-fundraising

GoFundMe has made these new resources available to all students, parents, faculty and staff at college campuses across the country to show how easy it is to reduce a student’s bills.

GoFundMe will continue to share tips and best practices directly with students to empower them to start campaigns.