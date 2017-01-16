Goodwill’s first clearance center set to open its doors

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO – On January 18 at 10 am, Goodwill Industries of San Diego County (GISD) will open the doors to its first Clearance Center. The Center will be located in Escondido at 1996 Don Lee Place. The new store will boast GOOD deals – merchandise at up to 50% off Goodwill Retail Store prices. Center shoppers will be able to find furniture, family apparel, linens, accessories, and select household items at greatly reduced prices. Supporters of the local non-profit will be able to shop and donate items at this location including electronics. The Clearance Center will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.

“The Clearance Center gives us an opportunity to provide GOOD deals in the North County.” said Beth Forsberg, Vice President of Retail and Operations. “Our South County Outlets do a great job of serving that region. We are so excited to be able to respond to all of our requests to open a Center in the North.”

GOOD deals pricing is affordable: T-Shirts are $.99, short sleeve blouses $1.99, sweaters $2.99, dresses $3.99, shorts are $2.99, jeans $4.99, accessories range from $.99 to $1.99 and linens range from tablecloths at $.99 to blankets at $2.99 and comforters at $4.99. There is something for anyone that is looking for a tremendous bargain.

Goodwill Industries of San Diego County is a local non-profit that is changing lives by getting people jobs. Goodwill’s Community Employment Center staff, through training, work with community members on their specific work skills, résumés, job applications and interviewing skills. We also partner with many local companies to conduct job fairs and get people to work.

GISD retail locations are known for providing used merchandise. This includes clothing, shoes, home décor, housewares, and furniture. Electronics and sporting goods are available at select locations.

GISD uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores and after-market facilities to support the operation of job training programs and employment services. GISD is a multi-faceted organization that provides employment and training opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. In 2015, GISD helped nearly 4,000 people in the San Diego community with their job search.

Please visit us at www.sdgoodwill.org to get store locations and to learn more about our organization and programs. Goodwill has been making good happen since 1930.