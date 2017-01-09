Grand Opening of the North County Clearance Center

by CW6 Staff

WHO: Goodwill Industries of San Diego County’s North County Clearance Center

WHAT: Grand Opening of the North County Clearance Center

WHEN: Wednesday, January 18 at 10 am

WHERE: 1996 Don Lee Place, Escondido 92029

WHY: Goodwill is opening its first Clearance Center in San Diego County. The Clearance Center will boast GOOD deals, Merchandise at up to 50% off Retail Store prices including furniture, family apparel, linens, accessories, and select household items. Donations will also be accepted at this location including electronics.

GISD uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail thrift stores and after-market facilities to fund job training programs and employment services.

GISD was created in 1930 to provide employment and training opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

In 2015, GISD helped to find employment for more than 4,000 people in San Diego. In fact, we helped 76 people per week, 15 per day find a job.