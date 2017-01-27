Group begins circulating petitions in hopes of making California its own nation

by Phil Farrar

SAN DIEGO – Supporters of the campaign for YesCalifornia, a group that wants to secede from the United States has started the process to collect nearly 600-thousand signatures they need to get a proposed “Calexit” initiative on the ballot.

The Secretary of State Alex Padilla gave the go-ahead on Thursday and groups are expected to be out in full force this weekend.

If the measure gets on the ballot and gains approval by a majority of voters, then a series of events could happen. “That would set in place another California initiative,” says UC-San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser. “Then you have to add another positive vote and then the rest of the nation would have to decide whether they really want to let California and all its tax dollars, all its sunshine, and all its military bases walk away from the union. All of that looks incredibly improbable right now but it has to start with the first step.”

Organizers hope to repeal clauses in the California Constitution stating that the state is an “inseparable part of the United States” and that the U.S. Constitution is the “supreme law of the land,” according to the title and summary prepared by the state attorney general’s office.

The measure would place another question on the ballot in 2019, asking whether California should become a separate country. If at least half of registered voters participate in that vote, with at least 55% of those voting to approve, the results would be treated as California’s declaration of independence.