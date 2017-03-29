Group gets more than 100,000 signatures in support of proposed soccer stadium

SAN DIEGO – Supporters of a plan to bring professional soccer to America’s Finest City have collected enough signatures to help transform the Qualcomm Stadium site into a new sports and entertainment district.

The San Diego group working to turn the Q into a vibrant place to live, work and play soccer has just passed one of its first hurdles collecting more than 100,000 signatures in support of the proposed plan.

“We thought this would take two months. The outpouring of support for this initiative means we are done in under two weeks. There will still be a few people running around because a lot of our fans have expressed interest in signing and have not had an opportunity,” said Nick Stone, spokesperson for Goal SD.

The plan includes a massive river park with a multi-use, state-of-the-art stadium for professional soccer which would also house the San Diego State University football team, and host high school football and soccer championships. Restaurants, shops, and bars will also be built around the stadium.

“The long term land uses that we are proposing are very consistent with what the university is saying that their needs are, the university has requested that we work with the mayor to determine a fair plan,” he said.

The group has collected nearly 8,000 signatures per day since launching its signature drive. As long as 72,000 of them can be verified as San Diego city voters, the plan can move to the next phase. That means the city council can either approve the plan and get started or let voters decide on whether to approve it in November.

One avid supporter, April Boling, former head of the San Diego Taxpayer’s Association, who is now part of Goal SD.

“This is being done without anybody’s handout for a tax increase. I think that this is a good deal for the City of San Diego and the people in it. We are talking about 2.8 billion dollars annually in economic impact; we’re talking about 26,000 permanent jobs, that is beyond the construction jobs,” she said.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa