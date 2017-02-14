Group helps keep children with Autism safe

SAN DIEGO – An autistic boy who wandered off from his elementary school, walking a half mile and crossing busy roadways by himself is now safe and sound at home.

The incident is being investigated by the South Bay Union School District.

The superintendent is reviewing the district security and safety procedures as we speak. When it comes to autistic children, the idea is to monitor them constantly to minimize the chances of something like this happening.

Exploring the community is just part of the training at Include Autism, a non-profit organization that teaches young people with autism valuable skills to help them become more independent.

“Every day we meet with the parents and we discuss our daily successes and failures, and come up with ways and different strategies that we can to make sure that we can be more successful in the community,” said Tina Waters, executive director and founder of Include Autism.

The group works hard on teaching the basics. Memorizing their phone numbers and emergency contacts in the event something goes wrong as it did when 11-year-old boy Richard walked away from school Monday.

“We have to make sure that our kids are always supervised and supported in a way that allows them some freedom to be who they are, but keeps them 100% safe,” said Waters.

Developing a child’s speech and communication is also critical and nowadays, many community-based organizations and businesses provide free training on how to understand, accept and accommodate people with autism.

“Just because somebody isn’t looking at you doesn’t mean that they don’t want to talk to you or engage with you. For people with autism, a lot of times, it’s hard to make eye contact,” said Johnny Grant, Director of Development and Community Outreach for Include Autism.

The student who wandered away from central elementary, walked a half mile, crossing busy streets before encountering a woman who, thankfully, called police. In a situation like that, experts say you should try and keep the autistic person calm, and have them sit if possible, in a safe but open space. Then, dial 9-1-1.

“One thing that we’ve seen is that a lot of organizations are aware of what autism is but they don’t know what then can do or little accommodations they can make in order to actually be more inclusive,” said Grant.

South Bay Union Superintendent Katie McNamara says student safety is her top priority.

All schools are enclosed by fences and gates, which are locked during school hours.

The investigation into how one of her students with special needs wandered off without the school’s knowledge is on-going.

