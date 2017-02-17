Guns, ammunition and cash found in SDSU apartment, 4 arrests made

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sheriff’s deputies executing a high-risk search warrant at an apartment on the edge of the San Diego State University campus found guns, ammunition, cash and made four arrests.

Sheriff detectives, the Crime Suppression Team and the Special Enforcement Detail entered the apartment on the corner of Collage Avenue and Montezuma Road at 4:30 a.m. Thursday after deploying diversionary flash bang grenades, according to Sgt. Chris Galve.

The occupants were believed to be armed with firearms and selling narcotics, according to Galve, and deputies ultimately detained four people inside the residence without incident.

“Deputies searched the residence and located multiple firearms, ammunition, a sales quantity of suspected heroin, narcotics paraphernalia, numerous illegal pharmaceuticals, a large amount of currency, as well as collectors’ currency and jewelry that are believed to be illegal proceeds from

the sales of narcotics,” Galve said.

Zachary Bryant, 28, Brandon Vazquez, 32, Marie Bright, 24, and Summer Dougherty, 21, all of San Diego, were arrested on suspicion of narcotics and weapons charges and booked into Sheriff’s custody.