Happy National Puppy Day!
National Puppy Day brings awareness to the dangers of puppy mills and to all the puppies who still need homes!
Did You Know?
- They are born blind, deaf, and toothless.
- A puppy spends about fourteen hours of every day sleeping.
- They develop their sense of smell at the age of three weeks.
- Every year in the United States, more than 5 million puppies are born.
- During the first week of a puppy’s life, it spends 90% of its days sleeping and 10% eating. A lot of growth happens during these first few weeks!
- By the age of one, a puppy is considered to be an adult. In human years, this is the physical equivalent of being 15 years old.
*Courtesy of Facts-about.org.uk