Happy National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day brings awareness to the dangers of puppy mills and to all the puppies who still need homes!

Did You Know?

They are born blind, deaf, and toothless. A puppy spends about fourteen hours of every day sleeping. They develop their sense of smell at the age of three weeks. Every year in the United States, more than 5 million puppies are born. During the first week of a puppy’s life, it spends 90% of its days sleeping and 10% eating. A lot of growth happens during these first few weeks! By the age of one, a puppy is considered to be an adult. In human years, this is the physical equivalent of being 15 years old.

*Courtesy of Facts-about.org.uk