Harry: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 3/16/17

Name: Harry

Breed: Schnauzer mix

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: 619-977-3593

Website: ARWOB.org

Meet Harry, a 13-pound Schnauzer mix who is just a friendly little guy who loves everyone and everything…dogs and cats, alike. He was an owner relinquishment, so we have good background info on this boy. Harry is housetrained and he’s currently being crated trained in his foster home. He’s not a barky kind of dog, and if we had to pick something bad to say about him, I guess it would be that he pulls a little on the leash when he walks. He’s good when it comes to riding in the car and he enjoys being a lap dog. Harry is up to date on all his vaccinations and medical care. He’s just a super good dog who is a little scared and timid when he first meets new people, but that’s not unusual when a dog is recently given up by his family and can’t quite grasp what is going on. But hopefully, once he finds a forever family, he’ll be back to his old self. Contact Animal Rescuers Without Borders if you’d be interested in permanently adopting this handsome boy or even temporarily fostering him…they’re desperate for more fosters. Go to ARWOB.org for an application.

