Haven: Friday’s Adoption Pet 2/17/17
Name: Haven
Breed: Greyhound
Age: 2 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
Organization: Greyhound Adoption Center, 4821 Dehesa Rd, El Cajon
Phone: 877-HoundSavers
Haven is a 2-year old ex-racing greyhound residing at the Greyhound Adoption Center in El Cajon. She arrived with seven other Greyhound athletes, straight from the racetrack. Haven is a friendly, active, exuberant, sometimes talkative little greyhound who’s clearly enjoying her new retired life! Haven can’t live in a home with cats but would do well in a home with dogs of any size, and children of any age. All dogs from the Center have a complete medical evaluation, are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and undergo a dental cleaning. They’re then fully evaluated for temperament and personality as well as tested with cats, small dogs, and young children before being profiled for a home. Please come out and meet Haven and 40 other Greyhounds THIS Sunday, February 19th from 1-to-3 pm, when the Greyhound Adoption Center hosts an Open House and tour of their facility. They’re at 4821 Dehesa Road in El Cajon. This is a great opportunity to visit with volunteers and learn more about greyhound rescue, rehab, adoption, and volunteer opportunities. For more info call 877-478-8364, visit their website at HoundSavers.org or follow them on Facebook!
SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION
www.SDShelters.org