Haven: Friday’s Adoption Pet 2/17/17

CW6 News Team

Name:  Haven

Breed:  Greyhound

Age:  2 years old

Sex:  Spayed Female

Organization:  Greyhound Adoption Center, 4821 Dehesa Rd, El Cajon

Phone:  877-HoundSavers

 

Haven is a 2-year old ex-racing greyhound residing at the Greyhound Adoption Center in El Cajon.  She arrived with seven other Greyhound athletes, straight from the racetrack.  Haven is a friendly, active, exuberant, sometimes talkative little greyhound who’s clearly enjoying her new retired life!  Haven can’t live in a home with cats but would do well in a home with dogs of any size, and children of any age. All dogs from the Center have a complete medical evaluation, are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and undergo a dental cleaning.  They’re then fully evaluated for temperament and personality as well as tested with cats, small dogs, and young children before being profiled for a home. Please come out and meet Haven and 40 other Greyhounds THIS Sunday, February 19th from 1-to-3 pm, when the Greyhound Adoption Center hosts an Open House and tour of their facility.  They’re at 4821 Dehesa Road in El Cajon.  This is a great opportunity to visit with volunteers and learn more about greyhound rescue, rehab, adoption, and volunteer opportunities.  For more info call 877-478-8364, visit their website at HoundSavers.org or follow them on Facebook!

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION
www.SDShelters.org

Join Us On Facebook!!
Guidestar Link

More from CW6

San Diego Brew News: Pariah Brewing Company
Stay Snapchat safe with these helpful tips
Celebrate World Human Spirit Day!
Autors speak on book, ‘Leading by My Ponytai...