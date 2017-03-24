Health care bill: What happens next

(CNN) – The House Rules Committee cleared Friday morning the Republicans’ health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare out of committee by a vote of 9-3, setting up for a final floor vote later in the day.

The committee set up the parameters for the debate for the House floor vote:

It will be closed rule, meaning no members can offer amendments on the floor.

After one hour of rule debate — currently in progress — members will begin general debate currently budgeted to last four hours

What to watch during the vote: All of the undecided or lean no Republicans who stand at the back of the chamber, watching the vote count and hoping they don’t have to walk the plank if leadership is one or two votes short.

Whips have been checking in via text message and asking members if there’s anything they need. As one lawmaker told CNN on Friday: Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney “laid it down last night. Not much more to say or do. You’re either in or you’re out.”