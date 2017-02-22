Healthy California Act could overhaul health insurance

(San Diego) California lawmakers are looking into creating a statewide health insurance system similar to the Affordable Care Act or ‘Obamacare.’ The legislation was just introduced and it could completely change the way Californians get medical care.

Dr. Ted Mazer is the president-elect of the California Medical Association. He’s seen the bill that would overhaul the health insurance industry in California and he has some questions about it.

“It’s got to pay for people’s livelihoods, it’s got to pay for the ability to maintain and build infrastructure,” says Dr. Mazer.

The Healthy California Act would cover all 38-million California residents, including undocumented immigrants. It would pool healthcare money in a publicly-run fund and would cut out private insurance companies. The act would also get rid of Medi-Cal and Medicaid. Dr. Mazer says this idea has been tossed around before but it’s hard to find the money for it.

“We have to have some means of negotiating with the providers of care,” says Dr. Mazer, “Be they doctors, hospitals, P.T. to make sure there’s not a mandated payment system that is not survivable.”

State Senator Toni Atkins who represents San Diego is one of the backers of the legislation. She says now is the time to act.

In a statement State Senator Atkins says, “Access to affordable and quality healthcare is not only critical, it should be a right for everyone in California. In light of threats to the Affordable Care Act, it’s important that we look at all options to maintain and expand access to healthcare.”

Dr. Mazer says the California Medical Association is going to talk with Atkins. He and his colleagues believe everyone should have access to healthcare. But he thinks it would be wise to wait and see what happens with Obamacare.

“Will it be repealed? Will it be fixed? We don’t know, we really don’t. But, everybody is working on that,” says Dr. Mazer.

Fine tuning and implementing a state run health insurance plan would take a long time. No one could give us an answer about exactly how much it would cost. Dr. Mazer says it would take at least 2-years to get up and running.