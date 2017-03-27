Heaven’s Gate: 20 years later

SAN DIEGO – Twenty years ago, deputies with the sheriff’s department were investigating one of the largest mass suicides ever on u-s soil and it all happened just about thirty miles north of San Diego.

Today, investigators who worked the case in the Rancho Sante Fe community are reliving the tragic incident.

It was the 9-1-1 call that rocked the Rancho Santa Fe community, forever.

On March 26 1997, 39 people were found dead inside a mansion. 21 women, 18 men, all ranging in ages from 26 to 72. They were part of the cult known as Heaven’s Gate.

“Normally, a suicide case belongs to the coroner but in this instance two of the people were found with plastic bags over their heads and were not covered with a purple shrout,” said Chuck Curtis of the Sheriff’s Museum.

The case is on display at the Sheriff’s Museum in Old Town. Curtis worked homicide for the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for years and knows the case very well.

“Obviously, he had a great knowledge and great skill of psychology and he was very persuasive obviously of his religious teachings to these people, but i guess it takes a certain person who wants to be involved with a religion cult like this,” he said.

The cult’s leader was Marshall Applewhite, a preacher’s son from west Texas who was married with two kids. He was a college teacher until a nervous breakdown caused him to step down. Applewhite considered himself a prophet and convinced his followers that disciples were exiting their human vessels and beaming up to a spaceship.

“You wonder how one individual can have that much influence over these people to cause them to believe so strongly that this comet was going to be their salvation,” he said.

Members of the cult were found lying in separate beds throughout the mansion, each with sneakers and a purple shrout over them. Investigators say they took lethal vodka-phenobarbital cocktails hoping to enter an alien spacecraft.

“I would certain caution people against taken in by some of these religious cults because their motivation is sometimes questionable and often times leads to some kind of tragedy,” said Curtis.

The heaven’s gate exhibit at the sheriff’s museum in old town is on display every Wednesday through Sunday.

Doors open at 11 a-m.

